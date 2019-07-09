First place overall and second place for best use of theme went to Rockie’s Hometown Pizza and Subs parade float. “History in Progress” was this year’s Independence Day theme.
Rockie’s is a family business owned by Milton native Rockie and her husband, T. Thipphayoth.
Family members including their two boys, Ryley and Conner; Rockie’s brother, Jeremy Webb; sister in law, Denise Haugen Webb; along with Rockie’s parents, Jon and Cheryl Webb, help out as they did with the parade float. Doug Welch, Milton Historical Society assistant director, helped with research and photos.
The store at 301 Parkview Drive has a lot of history and the parade float provided a timeline of the businesses at this location.
Rockie’s Hometown Pizza and Subs has been open since 2016. The corner of Parkview Drive and College Street has long been known for pizza. Georgio’s Pizza was in business 1998-2015. Before Georgio’s was Emanuele’s and what became known as “The Pizza Connection.” The Milton Public Library has a book about it. “The Pizza Connection: Lawyers, Money, Drugs, Mafia” by Shana Alexander was published in 1988.
Before Emanuele’s, the building was Kumlien’s retail establishment and before that, a jewelry store.
According to Wisconsin Historical Society Architecture and History Inventory, the “Boomtown” style retail store was built in 1875 and moved to its current location in the 1870s. Tax rolls could only be verified to 1884. The building was owned by Hannah Hamilton from 1884-1892 and by T.I. Place, a jewelry store, from 1893-mid-20th Century.
As part of the Parkview Historic District, 301 Parkview Drive is listed on state and national historic registers.
