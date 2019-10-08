Gerald W. Sullivan, 80, of Milton, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at home. A memorial gathering was held Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Death Notice: Gerald Sullivan, 80
Rebecca Kanable
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Death Notice: Dorothy M. Zimmerlee, 89
- Death Notice: Gerald Sullivan, 80
- Obituary: Fayette Hensley, 75
- Stores stop selling e-cigarettes
- Town of Milton to consider resolution to exceed town levy limits
- ‘Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!’
- Sunny Side Up: 'Your Majesty'
- Two-night closure of US 14/Humes Road under I-39/90
Classified Ads
Bulletin
Featured Weekly Print Ads
Bulletin
Most Popular
Articles
- No plea at Dane murder sentencing hearing
- Halloween costumes, parades banned in MG schools
- Mayor's proposed budget calls for tax hike
- Cremers ordered to pay fine in relation to Truman death
- Vehicle involved in fatality crash found in two pieces
- BoxDrop Milton’s new business model offers daily store hours
- Teen lied about school gun threat, police say
- Playing host to Luke Bryan
- Townline Road under I-39/90 closed
- Sun Prairie student charged with sexual assault of teammate
Images
Videos
Commented
- Obituary: Joseph Hookham, 54 (1)
- Triathlon to support Maunesha clean-up efforts (1)
- Lodi man arrested after stealing vehicle (1)
- O'Hearn 11th at Pleasant View (1)
- From The Star's Mailbag: Support end of life options (1)
- Stoughton Free Health Clinic expands care to those without insurance (1)
- Tribune Profile: Chad Beery: An unusual transition from computers to dumpsters and portable toilets (1)
- Who is responsible for new planters? (1)
- New librarian busy planning adult programs (1)
- Lady Blue Devils earn Capitol split (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.