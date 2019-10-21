The Milton boys soccer team capped off its regular season with two defeats, falling to Monroe, 3-2, in a Badger South Conference road game Tuesday, Oct. 15, and lost to Elkhorn, 4-0, in a non-conference regular season finale Thursday, Oct. 17, in Elkhorn.
Monroe 3, Milton 2
With the conference defeat to Monroe, the Red Hawks finished with a 3-4 record in the final Badger South standings.
“I think our guys just thought they would walk in there tonight and walk all over Monroe,” Milton head coach Ryan Wagner said. “I like that confidence, but only if you can back it up.”
Senior Lukas Mullen netted the lone goal of the first half to put the Red Hawks up 1-0 at the break.
The Cheesemakers found the back of the net three times after half.
“We didn’t back it (confidence) up and I’m extremely disappointed in how we played.”
Senior Declan Riley scored Milton’s second and final goal.
Elkhorn 4, Milton 0
The Red Hawks held the No. 2 ranked team in Division 2 to one goal in the first half, but the Elks broke through with three goals after halftime.”
“They are the No. 1 seed in our sectional, state ranked and have only lost one game on the season,” Wagner said. “That being said, the guys did the best they could.”
Four different Elkhorn players scored goals in their victory.
“They outmatched us in every aspect of the game, but we put up a fight as best we could,” Wagner said.
Milton (8-10, 3-4) took on Stoughton in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game Tuesday, Oct. 22, in McFarland, but results were not available by publication time. The winner of the Red Hawks and Vikings’ contest will take on the winner of Elkhorn and Wilmot.
The Elks are slotted in as the No. 1 seed in the Red Hawks’ sectional.
