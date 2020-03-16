Four vehicles were parked outside The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., on Monday.
A sign posted on the door reminded that The Gathering Place was closed until further notice due to COVID-19.
Inside, a volunteer sat at the reception desk and a staff member was in her office with the door closed. In the dining area, three people were on hand to distribute to-go meals, and a maintenance staff member was standing on a ladder.
Dining site manager Deb Richey said eight people picked up meals. They drove up to the front door and the meals were brought out to them.
Others had called to cancel their reservations until further notice.
On a typical day, Richey said 10 to 30 people might eat in the dining room, with maybe five people per table.
Food is not made on site. Meals are made by Best Events Catering in Janesville.
On the menu was Swedish meatballs with noodles, veggies, a dinner roll and fruit cocktail.
Meals are served at 11: 45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
The Gathering Place is a Rock County Council on Aging - Nutrition Program Dining Center and offers home-delivered meals.
The count for home-delivered meals Monday was 33, which Richey said was about average. The Gathering Place has three routes: city of Milton, rural Milton and Edgerton.
As Richey was talking, Maintenance Supervisor John Bauer got off the ladder. Bauer was taking advantage of the opportunity to dust in the dining room before the carpet cleaner arrived.
Richey, who started working at the dining center last fall, said she enjoys working at The Gathering Place, the people she works with and the people who come to dine.
Reservations for to-go meals are required and must be made by noon of the prior business day. For reservations or more information, call 757-5474 (8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday–Friday).
