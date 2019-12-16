Face guard, double team, help defense. The Fort Atkinson girls basketball team wasn’t going to let senior Abbie Campion beat them.
Luckily for the Red Hawks, Alex Rodenberg was ready to step up.
Rodenberg netted a game-high 23 points as Milton defeated Fort Atkinson, 64-52, in a Badger South Conference game Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Milton High School.
“We’ve been looking for a second person to step up, especially with them face guarding and focusing on Abbie,” Milton head coach Stacy Skemp said. “We needed someone to hit those outside shots on the kick out. Alex is definitely capable. She had her feet set on a lot of them and shot it with confidence and knocked it down.”
The senior guard finished with two 3-pointers on her way to her 23 points. She ended with 10 points in the first half and added 13 more in the second.
Campion, who went into the game averaging a team-best 16 points per game, was held in check with nine.
“She’s (Campion) really good,” Fort Atkinson head coach Michael Rajsich said. “I knew if we could keep her under 10 points we would be in the game.
“We didn’t want her to beat us, because she’s really good. She got free a couple times and you can see how good she is.”
The Red Hawks (2-5, 1-2) gave the Blackhawks (1-5, 0-3) trouble early on in the game with their press. Fort Atkinson was held to just 16 first-half points, as Milton led 28-16 at the break.
“We talked about how they’re a younger team, younger ball handlers, that maybe don’t have the confidence yet against pressure,” Skemp said. “We had multiple people up on top steering where the ball went. We’ve been working a lot on those interceptions in the back.”
The Blackhawks never got the game within two possessions in the second half.
Sophomore guard Tyla Staude scored 16 points for the Blackhawks, but struggled with foul trouble throughout the night, picking up her fourth foul with 15 minutes, 8 seconds to play in the second.
Senior forward Anna Schoenike carried the load for Fort Atkinson in the second half, scoring 14 of her 19 after the break.
Junior forward Grace Quade and senior forward Abbey Falk both scored nine points each in the Milton victory.
Edgewood 64, Milton 49
Campion scored a team-high 15 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Crusaders used a big first half to separate from the Red Hawks.
Edgewood (3-2, 2-1) led by 15 at halftime, holding a 36-19 advantage at the break. Milton was able to get the game down to eight, but weren’t able to get any closer than three possessions.
Three Red Hawks scored seven points in the defeat, with senior Shelby Mack-Honold, Quade and Falk combining for 21 points. Rodenberg finished with six points.
Edgewood’s Sydney Olson scored a game-high 16 points.
Evansville 69, Milton 57
Campion once again broke double digits for the Red Hawks, as the senior tied a game-high 20 points.
Milton trailed 28-27 at half, but the Blue Devils broke through on offense in the second half with 41 points.
Mack-Honold aslo broke double digits with 11 points. Rodenberg scored eight points and Quade and junior Nora Stuckey both scored seven points.
Milton will be back in action Thursday, Dec. 19, against Monona Grove on the road at 7:15 p.m.
