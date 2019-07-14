Carol Marie (Tremain) David, 70 of Milton passed away on July 9, 2019, at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative in Janesville.
She was born on August 1, 1948, in Iron Mountain, Michigan, to Frank and Marie (Brandt) Tremain.
She graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1966, earned her associate degree from UW Rock County in 1976. She finished her education with a bachelor's degree from Milton College in 1978.
On June 16, 1984, she was united in marriage to Arthur L. David at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Milton.
Carol was employed over the years by Bendix Corporation, Milton High School and Spacesaver Corporation.
She was a member of Roxbury Church of Christ in Janesville and a former member of St. John’s Lutheran in Milton, where she attended Bible study groups in each of those churches. Carol had 8 pleasant years with Silver Sneakers at the Janesville Athletic Club. She enjoyed taking care of Booties and Buddy, her dogs, and traveling all over the United States with her family, and visiting with family and friends. She had many friends who stood by her side during her illness and who faithfully visited her.
She is survived by her brother Francis (Kathy) Tremain of Milton, sister-in-law Mary Borrmann Alexander of North Carolina, and Ted Phaff of Lyndon Station. She is further survived by nieces and nephews: Vicki (Steve) Rogers, Mark (Roseann) Tremain, Becky (Jim) Hessenauer, Jody (Carol) Brenning, Louis (Sue) Brenning, and Charlene (Mark) Maaske.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arthur, niece Vicky Tremain and brother Don Bormann.
A memorial service will take place on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. at the Roxbury Church of Christ, 2103 Roxbury Road, Janesville. Friends may's visit with the family from 3:30 p.m. until time of service. Inurnment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson.
Memorials to Agrace Hospice of Janesville would be appreciated.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Agrace for caring and good attention she received and also Pastor Chuck and Pastor Jon for their many visits and prayers.
The Nitardy Funeral Home is serving the family, www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
