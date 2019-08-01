Sundy and Jason

Sundy B. McMurray, age 65, of Milton, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville with her loving husband at her side. Sundy was born on February 25, 1954, to Jo Cuzzort. She graduated high school and married Paul McMurray on December 30, 1983. She worked at Blackhawk Campground, where you would find her in the convenience store. Sundy loved reading books, watching movies, gardening and most of all raising her son, Jason. Sundy is survived by her husband, sister Winnie (Jimmy) Hart, and good friend Lori Shockley. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her son, Jason Collins. At her request, there will be no services. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

