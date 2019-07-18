An informational letter and advisory ballot that the Town of Harmony Town Board had planned to send to town residents in July will be sent at a later date, stated a news advisory sent to the Milton Courier on Thursday.
According to Harmony Town Chairman Jeff Klenz, the board is still reviewing options to address drainage concerns within the Starview Heights subdivision. He said the board also is seeking any other possible options that may exist.
Klenz said the town board thanks the residents of Starview Heights for attending the meetings that addressed the stormwater management concerns in the subdivision.
Any other comments or suggestions can be addressed to the town clerk at townclerk@townofharmony.com. The town clerk will then share the responses with the board.
On April 8, engineering firm MSA Professional Services presented to the town board, options that have been designed to address drainage concerns within Starview Heights.
MSA Professional Services and Combs & Associates reviewed existing conditions within the Starview Heights Subdivision. Hydrologic and hydraulic analysis was done.
Two general solutions were created involving ditch regrading and culvert replacement on both North Lunar Drive, from 4126 North Lunar Drive to the intersection with East Rotamer Road, and North Galaxy Drive, from the intersection with East Saturn Drive to the intersection with East Rotamer Road. That would route water into either existing structures on East Rotamer Road or to the east or western limits of the project to proposed detention facilities. Culverts and storm sewer were sized to pass the 25-year storm event without overtopping the road.
Option 1 (west drainage) is estimated at $350,00-$450,000.
Option 2 (east drainage) is estimated at $300,000-$400,000.
Option 2A (east drainage and storm facilities) is estimated at $450,000-$600,000.
About 60 people were in attendance at Harmony Elementary School on May 29 when members of the Town of Harmony Board of Supervisors held a two-hour public meeting outlining solutions.
