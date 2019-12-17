MILTON — There appears to be no sophomore slump coming for Jack Campion.
The second-year Milton guard finished with 20-plus points for the third straight game as Milton defeated Fort Atkinson, 63-52, in a Badger South Conference game Tuesday night in Milton.
Campion scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Red Hawks. In the last three games combined, Campion has scored a total of 74 points.
“My teammates are giving me confidence and I’m just feeling it,” Campion said.
Campion scored 14 of his 21 in the first half and knocked down three 3-pointers on the night.
“He’s their guy,” Fort Atkinson head coach Mike Hintz said. “He can shoot from 30 (feet), but you also can’t give him the lane. We needed to stop him earlier.”
Campion and Milton (2-4, 1-2) jumped out to a 23-8 lead less than five minutes into the game. Fort Atkinson (1-4, 0-3) weathered the storm though and got it down to three points at 29-26 with 3 minutes, 25 seconds to play until halftime.
Fort Atkinson senior Caleb Haffelder was key for the Blackhawks getting back in the game, scoring 14 points in the first half, taking advantage of a smaller Milton lineup.
“What I love about Caleb is that he’s patient,” Hintz said. “He would catch it and let our offense move around. He evolved tonight in my eyes.”
The Red Hawks would go on to lead 39-28 at the break.
Milton once again built a comfortable lead at 44-30 early in the second half after back-to-back buckets from Campion, but once again, the Blackhawks found a way to claw back.
Fort Atkinson went on a 13-5 run to cut the deficit down to 49-43 with 11:30 to play. But, Milton used a balance attack to close out the game, with seven players scoring the Red Hawks' last 14 points.
Senior guard Jack Weberpal was key in the Red Hawks' success Tuesday, especially their early first-half success, scoring 12 points in the first 18 minutes.
“He was awesome for us tonight,” Olson said. “The thing with Web is that he’s always a fantastic defender, but his ability to cut and get lost while the entire defense is staring at Campion was huge. He took full advantage.”
Weberpal ended with 13 points.
“He stepped up big time,” Campion said. “That was a real clutch performance from my boy Jack.”
Olson also noted the play of sophomore Zach Bothun, who scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
Sophomore guard Carson Baker finished with a team-high 18 points for the Blackhawks. Haffelder ended the game with 16 points.
An updated version of this story will appear in next week's edition of the Milton Courier.
