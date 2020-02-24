Watertown’s defense once again came through in a Badger South game.
The Milton girls basketball team was held to 12-first half points as Watertown defeated Milton, 52-28, in a Badger South and regular season finale Thursday, Feb. 20, at Milton High School.
The Goslings end their conference schedule with allowing less than 50 points in all 14 of their Badger South Games.
“It felt like we never got rolling on offense,” Milton head coach Stacy Skemp said. “It’s hard against a zone like that when you’re not hitting shots.”
Milton made just nine field goals and one 3-pointer in the defeat.
“Defensively we’ve been able to disrupt a lot of passes,” Watertown head coach Matt Stollberg said. “We have so much length on the wings that we can take away outside shooting really well. That length is huge.”
Offense was hard to come by for Milton in the first half.
The Red Hawks (7-15, 4-10) had just eight points with 4 minutes, 44 seconds remaining in the first. All eight came from senior guard Shelby Mack-Honold.
Bothered by the Goslings length defensively — getting blocked at the rim and getting passes picked off on the perimeter — Milton ended the half with just two made field goals.
Milton finished the half down, 19-12.
Watertown junior Avalon Uecke scored 10 points in the first half to lead all scorers, while fellow Gosling junior Teya Maas added five points.
Watertown scored the first four points of the second half and quickly built a 39-20 lead with just under 10 minutes to play after back-to-back baskets from Maas.
Milton scored six straight to make it 39-26, but a 3-pointer from sophomore Lily Gifford halted the run.
Uecke finished with a game-high 14 points and Maas added 13.
Mack-Honold ended with a team-high 12 for the Red Hawks.
Milton’s six seniors — Mack-Honold, Abbie Campion, Courtney Weberpal, Amanda Ferguson, Alex Rodenberg and Abbey Falk — were honored for Senior Night following the game.
“They’ve all improved so much from the time they entered our program,” Skemp said. “Like the girls said in their speeches, that haven’t only impacted Milton girls basketball, but have made lasting friendships. They’ve set a legacy for what hard work and work ethic can do for the program.”
The 2020 senior class helped the Red Hawks make two sectional finals the past three seasons.
Milton will play in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal road game Friday, Feb. 28, against Waukesha West at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.