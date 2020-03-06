A proposed subdivision known as Terneus Estates will be located on the northeast side of Janesville and in the School District of Milton.
According to a city of Janesville memo, Terneus Estates will be located in the 3500 block of North Harmony Town Hall Road, east of Sheiffer Park between Rotamer Ridge and Emerald Estates subdivisions.
During public comment at the Feb. 24 Janesville City Council meeting, David Hiller, CEO of Advantage Land and Amwood Homes, said his company plans to prepare 44 lots in Terneus Estates in two phases: 27 single-family homes this year and the rest in 2021.
Amwood Homes, which Hiller said has served Janesville since the 1960s, plans to complete 45 new houses across the city in 2020, an increase from recent years.
Housing development is on an upward track, which is positive for the community, Hiller said.
In the last couple of years, Janesville city officials have warned about a citywide housing shortage that is making it difficult for employers to attract talent and for low-income residents to find stable housing.
Advantage Land is “pleased” to be part of the solution to Janesville’s housing crunch, Hiller said.
“We want to build a great neighborhood where people can live and where they can raise their families,” he said.
A memorandum of understanding between the developer and city says mass grading of the site could start in early March, and public improvement construction could start a month after that.
“You have my commitment that we will do this the right way and we will build that great neighborhood,” Hiller said.
