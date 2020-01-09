Voters within the city and school district of Milton will find two races on the Feb. 18 primary ballot, including those of Wisconsin State Supreme Court Justice and the Milton Board of Education.
Justice Daniel Kelly is running for re-election to the Wisconsin Supreme Court along with challengers Edward Fallone and Jill Karofsky.
Five are running for two open seats on the Milton school board, including: incumbent Karen Hall and newcomers: Mike Hoffman, David Holterman, Shelly Crull-Hanke, and Chuck Jackson.
The Milton city council voted in favor Jan. 7 of holding a primary for three open city council seats if at least five more candidates file nomination papers with the city clerk’s office by Friday, Jan. 10. The city extended the filing deadline after incumbent Jerry Elsen missed the Dec. 27 deadline to file papers of noncandidacy. He filed on Jan. 6. If an incumbent misses the filing deadline, the city is required to provide a 72-hour extension. Anyone who is 18 years old or older and lives within the city limits, with the exception of the incumbent, may file nomination papers by the new deadline.
Currently, two incumbents, Ryan Holbrook and Lynda Clark, have thrown their hats into the ring, running thus far unopposed for two of the three seats.
A third candidate has contacted the Milton Courier, expressing intent to file papers by the extended deadline.
