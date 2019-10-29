Elaine R. Klingenmeyer, age 86, of Milton passed into the waiting arms of her Father in Heaven on the evening of Thursday, October 24, 2019, at her home. She was born July 27, 1933, in Baraboo, Wisconsin, the daughter of Phillip and Lena (Meisel) Mahler. She graduated from Baraboo High School and married Clarence “Gene” Klingenmeyer, January 31, 1953, in Baraboo.
Elaine was a lifelong member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, a member of their Ladies Aid and a Sunday School teacher for many years. She belonged to Milton Jr. Women’s Club in her younger years, bowling and golf leagues and was an avid Badgers and Packers fan. She enjoyed playing cards, Farmville and other computer games with friends and wintering in Orange Beach, Alabama, with her husband for many years. She worked in various positions and retired as a production control manager at Siemens-Burdick Corporation in 1993.
She is survived by her children: Debra, (Greg) Griffith, Darcy (Earl) Christiansen, David (Diane) Klingenmeyer; grandchildren: Dana (Forrest Lacey) Calhoun, Mande (Matt) Gaffney, Paul (Roxanne) Klingenmeyer, Ryan (Torri) Klingenmeyer, Regina Griffith, four great-grandchildren and special neighbor and friend Bonnie Pelz. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clarence “Gene”, son Daniel and a great-grandchild, Clarence.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday November 1, 2019, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milton with Pastor Larry Schwanke officiating. Visitation time will be from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. There will be a luncheon to follow. Graveside services will follow the lunch at 3:30 p.m. at Oakhill Cemetery in North Freedom, Wisconsin
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milton or Agrace Hospice of Janesville.
The family wishes to thank their Agrace Hospice Gold Team: Leslie, Erin and Ashley as well as Ferina, Fiona, Miriam for the support we received from Home Care Independent. The Lord has a special place in heaven for you all.
The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.
