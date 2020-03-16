Gov. Tony Evers on Monday directed Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue an agency order prohibiting mass gatherings of 50 people or more statewide to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The order goes into effect Tuesday, March 17.
What is included in the order?
- Auditoriums, theaters, movie theaters
- Museums
- Stadiums and arenas
- Conference rooms, meeting halls, and exhibition centers
- Taverns
- Health and fitness centers, recreation centers, and licensed pools
- Places of worship and religious gatherings
What are some of the places not included?
Airports;
Childcare locations (including those that operate within a facility that is otherwise prohibited);
Hotels and motels as long as the restaurant guidelines are followed.
Food pantries and shelter facilities, including day centers, for individuals and families;
Detoxification centers;
Residential buildings;
Shopping malls and other retail establishments where large numbers of people are present but are generally not within arm’s length of one another for more than 10 minutes;
Restaurants as long as the requirements listed below are followed:
- Operate at 50 percent of seating capacity or 50 total people, whichever is less;
- Preserve social distancing of 6 feet between tables, booths, bar stools, and ordering counters;
- Cease self-service operations of salad bars, beverage stations, and buffets; and
- Prohibit customers from self-dispensing all unpackaged food and beverages.
Retail food establishments (grocery stores, convenience stores, farmer’s markets) as long as the requirements listed below are followed:
- If seating is offered, must operate at 50 percent of seating capacity or 50 total people, whichever is less;
- Preserve social distancing of 6 feet between tables, booths, bar stools, and ordering counters;
- Cease self-service operations of salad bars, beverage stations, and buffets; and
- Prohibit customers from self-dispensing all unpackaged food.
Office spaces and government service centers;
Manufacturing and production facilities, including food processing facilities;
Public transportation.
Job centers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.