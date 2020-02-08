A lawnmower, a dog — the Milton boys basketball team had a few different ways to describe Ethan Burrows' play Saturday.
The Milton junior scored a game-high 21 points, helping the Red Hawks to a 73-60 Badger South Conference win over Oregon Saturday afternoon at Milton High School.
Burrows scored 13 of his 21 points in the second to help the Red Hawks build on their seven-point halftime lead.
“He’s got a combination that makes him really hard to guard,” Milton head coach Alex Olson said. “He’s strong and quick. He’s really good at feeling the defense around the rim and being slippery. They call him the lawnmower, because he just bulldozes his way in."
Nine of his 21 came from the free-throw line. He also converted three layups while being fouled.
“Burrows is just a dog,” said sophomore Jack Campion, who added 19 points. “He just gets out and goes. You don't want to get in front of him when he’s going to the rim.”
Milton (9-8, 5-4 Badger South) grabbed an early double-digit lead after a step-back jumper from Campion put Milton up 15-4 with 12 minutes, 35 seconds in the first half.
The Red Hawks kept the Panthers (6-9, 2-7) at a two-possession distance the entirety of the first half. It looked like Milton was bound to go into the break up double digits, but a turnover and a half-court heave from Oregon junior Erik Victorson cut the deficit to 39-32 as the teams headed into the locker room.
Oregon got as close as 46-39 with 14:30 remaining in the game, but a basket from Burrows halted a 4-0 Panther run.
“Trying to defend him (Burrows) without fouling is a really tough task,” Olson said. “He just keeps getting better, more confident.”
A 3-pointer from Campion 24 seconds later made it 51-41 Milton, and Oregon got no closer than nine points the rest of the game.
Victorson — who is third in the Badger South in scoring at 18.6 points per game — finished with 20 points for Oregon. Along with his half-court buzzer beater, Victorson also made a deep three in the waning minutes of the game.
“I didn't want him to get in-rhythm shots,” Campion said. “I tried to force him into tough ones and go over screens, not let him get in-rhythm shots.”
Senior Cole Kudrna finished with just four points — but was instrumental in Milton’s offense Saturday — giving the Red Hawks second chances with offensive boards throughout the game.
“What Cole Kudrna is doing doesn't show up in the stat sheet, but it’s incredible,” Olson said. “He’s within three Oregon defenders and then somehow we have the basketball.
“He’s a manic on the glass for us.”
The win avenges Milton's 64-59 loss to Oregon earlier in the season.
“We thought we let one get away at their place about a month or so ago,” Olson said. “We’ve come a long way as a team and program since then.”
Milton will take on Fort Atkinson in a conference game Tuesday on the road at 7:15 p.m.
