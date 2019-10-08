Freshman Hannah Dunk fell one spot short of qualifying for the state tournament after placing ninth at the Kettle Moraine Sectional Tuesday, Oct. 8, at The Legend at Bristlecone.
As a team, the Red Hawks recorded 421 strokes, which was good for sixth overall. Hosts Kettle Moraine and Union Grove advanced to the state tournament with scores of 330 and 359, respectively.
Dunk, who carded a 90, finished fourth overall among individuals from non-qualifying state teams. Top three individuals advance to state.
Full results from the Red Hawks’ sectional will appear in the next edition of the Courier.
