The Rock County Public Health office is working remotely effective Monday, March 16. This will enable us to ensure the health of our workforce while we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation. Essential operations will continue as usual, except we will all not be physically co-located. We are responding to all requests in a timely fashion based on priority.
As of today, there are 47 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Wisconsin, with one of those cases already recovered. There are currently 0 positive cases in Rock County.
