Barry Hankel has been named General Manager of Premier Tennis and Fitness (PTF) at the Janesville facility effective Feb. 1. The leadership change is part of a broader outreach to Janesville and the surrounding area.
Hankel has been with Premier Tennis and Fitness for over six years where he has been in charge of tennis operations as Director of Tennis.
“I am very excited about the transition. It provides me the opportunity to continue to work with my members, while working on reaching out to the community, and sharing the many things Premier Tennis and Fitness has to offer,” said Hankel.
As director of tennis, Hankel expanded the tennis program to provide tennis to the communities of Janesville, Beloit, Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Oregon, Milton, Stoughton and Whitewater.
Rob VanDixhorn, owner of Premier Tennis and Fitness stated, “Barry has such strong leadership skills and is such a positive influence on so many of our members. This transition made sense, not only for PTF, but for our members. Barry helps members reach their potential, and that makes for a great leader.”
About Barry Hankel
Hankel is a graduate of UW-Green Bay where he played Division 1 tennis. Hankel received three all-conference awards and was named captain of the team for three consecutive years.
Barry has moved on to teach tennis full time for the last 12 years. Hankel has taught tennis and served in a management role at the Princeton Club, at Meadowbrook Country Club, Green Bay Tennis Center and the Western Racquet Club.
Hankel lives in Janesville with his wife and children ages 12 and 9.
