The Office of Children’s Mental Health Director Linda Hall Wednesday announced the publication of a new fact sheet detailing the issue of bullying in Wisconsin and what communities can do to address it.
The fact sheet points out:
- Children in Wisconsin are bullied at a consistently higher rate than the national average which can lead to mental health issues.
- 4 out of 10 students felt bullying was a problem at their school, with victims more likely to report poor mental health and suicidality.
- Parental involvement, school climate efforts, and effective legislation are critical to prevent and reduce the harmful effects of bullying.
Children in Wisconsin are bullied at a consistently higher rate than the national average. Wisconsin is ranked the 11th worst performing state in the nation overall, and the No. 1 worst state for the bullying of black, non-Hispanic children age 6-17 years old. That's according to the 2016-2017 National Survey of Children’s Health (NSCH) data query.
