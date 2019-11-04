A Latino heritage event will be held Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Janesville Performing Arts Center.
A Latino-inspired festival including food, drink, games, face painting and entertainment, will begin at 11 a.m. with a small fair that features vendors from the community.
The band Zyanya to perform at 5 p.m. Musical selections include salsa, cumbia, merengue, cha cha and dance pop from Celia Cruz, Carlos Vives, Marc Anthony, Selena, and others. This group will surely have the audience moving in their seats. Zyanya will perform live, on the JPAC stage, at 5 p.m.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Janesville Performing Arts Center or online at www.janesvillepac.org. A full-day ticket, which includes access to the fair and concert is $15. Discounted $5 tickets are available for those hoping to just attend the fair during the day. Admission for children 12 and under is free.
