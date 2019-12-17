Senior Cole Witt’s two first-place finishes helped the Milton boys swimming team to a second-place finish at its home invitational Saturday, Dec. 14, at Milton High School.
The Red Hawks recorded 354 points, while Stoughton finished first with 399 points.
Witt took first in the 100-yard breaststroke and was part of the first-place 200-yard medley relay team.
In the breaststroke, Witt clocked in with a time of 1 minute, 10.43 seconds. Witt teamed up with sophomore Ryker Bailey, freshman Gavin Bartels and senior Devin Woodcock in the medley relay, finishing first with a 1:51.63.
Witt also placed second in the 100-yard freestyle, timing in with a 52.93.
Bailey, Woodcock and sophomore Eric Schultz also earned second-place individual finishes for the Red Hawks. Schultz was the runner-up in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:50.03. Bailey placed second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.18 and Woodcock took second in the 200-yard individual medley with a 2:26.13.
Bartels finished fourth in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:27.38. Bartels also placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:14.88.
Hayden Lee and Brady Case took fourth in the 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, respectively. Lee clocked in at 6:24.47, while Case timed in at 1:12.09 in his event.
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Bailey, Woodcock, Bartels and Witt placed second with a time of 3:40.87.
The Red Hawks raced against Watertown in a Badger South Conference dual on Tuesday, Dec. 17, but results were not available by publication time.
Milton won’t swim until Jan. 4 when the Red Hawks head to Fort Atkinson.
