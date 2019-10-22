The Harmony Town Board considered issuing a special charge to Starview Heights residents for a $28,000 engineering study to address stormwater issues.
During a special meeting on Monday, the board instead voted to use funds in its reserve account. Town Clerk Tim Tollefson clarified that would not mean taking funds out of the general fund (or out of the road budget).
To tap into its reserve account, the town must authorize the action in the form of a resolution at an upcoming meeting.
Monday’s 4-0 vote followed a motion by board supervisor Matt McNall and a second by John Paulson. They, Don Quarterman and Bill Barlass voted. Town board chairman Jeff Klenz, who lives in the subdivision, abstained from voting.
Earlier in the meeting, Klenz had turned the meeting over to town attorney Michael Oellerich of Nowlan & Mouat in Janesville.
Oellerich said state statute allows special charges to be applied to properties served by a service.
In October 2018 the town board approved a contact with MSA Professional Services, specializing in stormwater management, to determine what could be about the stormwater issues in Starview (and at what cost). The board said then the town might recoup its cost for the study through a special assessment, which Oellerich said later was determined to instead be a special charge.
By state statute, the town board could have issued a charge for all or part of the study cost to the properties served.
Oellerich said: “The question becomes which of the properties if not all properties in Starview Heights are the properties served by the engineering (study). Because the (study) takes a global look at the subdivision, it’s arguable the entire subdivision is a property served by the engineering (study). There’s another point of view that says just the properties that are affected by flooding are the properties that are served.”
If the town board had wanted to add a special charge on the property tax bill issued in December, he said the town clerk had to let the county know by the end of the month.
If the town had issued a special charge and the cost was divided by parcels, the cost would be $295 per parcel (including two parcels owned by the town). If the town had issued a special charge to the 90 parcels with improvements (a dwelling or house), the charge would have been $315 per parcel.
The board also considered splitting the cost with property owners paying half and the town paying half.
To narrow the pool even further, Oellerich said the town would have to determine how many properties are impacted by flooding.
More than 40 residents, most Starview Heights residents, attended Monday’s meeting. Only about a handful of them raised their hands when Klenz asked who had a flooding issues, for instance who worried about water getting into drain fields.
Apollo Lane resident Loren Hanson said the study included the entire subdivision, but it didn’t have to because none of the homes along Polaris Parkway contributes to the waterflow affecting the west ditch of Galaxy Drive. Hanson said not included or addressed in the study was the problem with waterflow to the east at the end of Apollo Lane.
Hanson argued neither the study nor work done on town road should not be paid for by specific properties but by the township.
Lunar Drive resident Starview Heights Facebook group administrator Bill Leindecker estimates fewer than 10 homes will benefit from the study.
Yet, he said “We’ve got residents here that are in trouble. I don’t think Starview Heights only should pay for it.”
Polaris Parkway resident Alice Cassidy, too, said, “This is a township problem. We are not a separate entity.”
Oellerich clarified, “No one is claiming that you’re a separate entity.”
He emphasized: “When a service is provided to property, that service can be billed back to the property.”
According to state statute, stormwater management is a service.
Flooding in Starview is not new. Most recently, 2008-18, Starview flooding was on 18 town board agendas and on five of those agendas was the only topic.
At several meetings town residents asked what the board was going to do about the flooding issue.
In August 2018, Rock Count public works and conservation employees advised the town might want to seek the help of an engineering firm.
Klenz said, “Now everybody’s upset over the fact that we’re trying to do something.”
The board has not yet decided if it will use any of the three $300,0000- $600,000 options presented by MSA in May.
A special charge still could be assessed to Starview Heights residents at a later date, if and when work is done to manage stormwater.
Based on the town residents’ reaction to the study cost, Klenz said it’s possible the board might not choose any of the options.
If the town board decides to weigh the options presented by MSA, Klenz said a survey would go out. That was the aim of the survey that had been discussed previously, he said, clarifying the survey would not have been about who would pay for the study.
Oellerich reminded any survey would be advisory because legally decisions lie with the town board.
“Leveling out the ditches, cleaning out the culverts is going to do something,” Klenz said. “Those grates at the end of Galaxy are there to collect water, whether they’re big enough or not, I don’t think anybody knows. Because those grates are there, my suggestion is we get the water down there.”
He’s asked the county to give up to 15 readings per ditch line to measure the high spots and help identify which ditches need to be scraped out. Because measurements are taken by satellite, Klenz said he’s been told they are more accurate when leaves come off the trees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.