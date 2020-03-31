The Milton Area Athletic Hall of Fame banquet, previously scheduled for April 22, 2020, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement follows a string of announcements to cancel or delay area events following the virus outbreak.
“Unfortunately, we felt we had no choice,” Hall of Fame President Scott McCarthy said. “We have many elderly parents, grandparents and fans who attend the Hall of Fame banquet and even if the virus subsidies by April 22, we are not going to put people in the position of having to risk their health to support their favorite local athletes.”
This year’s class of inductees includes track and cross country star, Emily Watson, who will join her grandfather, Louis Sunby in the Hall of Fame; wrestler, Nick Conklin, who was the driving force to Milton’s first and only state team wrestling championship in 2002; high school and college basketball star and then coach, Roger Kumlien; three sport standout, Alan Friedrich; long time gym teacher and coach Mike Lalor and historical great, George Crandall.
The complete athletic biographies of these local athletes and coach will be printed in the Milton Courier shortly before the banquet.
McCarthy indicates the banquet will likely be rescheduled in late summer or fall of 2020.
The banquet is scheduled to take place at the Anchor Bar and Restaurant on Hwy 59 in Newville. Tickets will go on sale 30 days before the banquet and can be purchased at Cowley’s Piggly Wiggly, Bank of Milton, First Community Bank, Dave’s Ace Hardware and McCarthy Law Office.
If anyone would like to nominate someone for induction into the Milton Area Athletic Hall of Fame, please send their name, together with information and accolades about the potential inductee to Scott McCarthy at 205 S. John Paul Road in Milton or scott@mymiltonlawyer.com.
