A joint meeting of the Town of Fulton Planning & Zoning Commission and Town Board will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. at town hall. (The address is 2738 W. Fulton Center Drive, Edgerton.)
On the agenda is a zoning change for a parcel on Inverness Drive to be rezoned from Rural-Residential Smal to Ag-General to correct zoning because the parent parcel is participating in the Managed Forest Lands program.
Also listed is a plat of survey/sale for John Church of Janesville, a preliminary and final certified survey map for a lot combination for Robert and Jill Stange Revocable Trust, 6192 N. Riverfield Drive, Janesville; an application from Roscoe Development of Rockford, Illinois, for land division and zoning change to create eight lots (seven Residential Small and one Natural Resource-Open Space), Lake Woods Waterfront Subdivision; and a preliminary subdivision plat for Lake Woods Waterfront.
Discussion and action include a draft ordinance amending an ordinance regulating maximum lot cover and the conditional use permit findings form for lot coverage beyond the permitted maximum lot cover.
