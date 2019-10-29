Property tax bills issued in December will reflect a $9.26 tax rate in the Milton School District. The tax rate is $1.45 higher than the audited 2018-19 rate and is the first since the $59.9 million facilities referendum passed in April.
Monday evening the 2019-20 budget was adopted and overall tax levy approved by the school board 6-0. At the start of the meeting, school board president Joe Martin announced board member Brian Kvapil was absent due to a work obligation.
The budget was approved as presented with $62.51 million in net total expenditures, representing a 15.99 percent increase in spending.
Diane Pertzborn, a Baird school finance consultant serving as interim director of business services, outlined how the overall tax levy and tax rate are determined.
The district’s 2019-20 revenue limit is $34.1 million of which $21.4 million is provided through state equalization aid (63%). The local levy is further reduced by $87,873 of state aid.
The remaining $15.27 million for the general fund will be generated by the local property tax levy.
Pertzborn said the levy totals $18.41 million after $2.9 million for debt service and $237,100 for the community service fund are added.
The budget is the first to include payments on the district's $59.9 million referendum. According to Pertzborn: “the district begins principal and interest payments in the 2019-20 fiscal year. Total expenditures will fluctuate during the next few years as construction projects are completed.”
The levy is spread across nine municipalities, based on the equalized value. The top three are: City of Janesville (34.6%), City of Milton (18.8%) and the town of Harmony (14.3%).
Looking at the $9.26 tax rate, $1.46 goes toward the referendum debt service fund, $7.68 goes to the general fund and 12 cents goes to the community service fund.
The statewide tax rate average for 2018-19 was $9.41.
The tax rate (mill rate) is shown in "mills" or tax dollars levied per $1,000 of equalized property value.
Property owners may experience different fluctuations in the school portion of their levy due to changes in the value of their municipality and/or changes to their assessment.
Each municipality must raise the funds needed to operate its own functions in addition to its share of the funds needed for the county and school district operations along with the state forestation tax.
In addition to school taxes, property tax bills include taxes levied by the municipality, Rock County, Blackhawk Technical College, and the State of Wisconsin.
The tax rate for the City of Milton is set after approval of the annual budget by the Council in late November or early December each year. Information on previous and current tax bills and payments can be found on the Rock County Treasurer Tax Database.
Real Estate Property Taxes can be paid in one installment or two installments.
The first installment is due on Jan. 31 and the second installment is due July 31.
For more information, see www.revenue.wi.gov/DOR%20Publications/pb060.pdf.
