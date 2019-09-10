Four individuals with first-place finishes, a freshman beating out a state champion, not once, but twice, and another pool record.
It’s been quite a stretch for the Milton girls swim team.
The Red Hawks defeated Monroe/New Glarus, 100-70, in a dual Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Milton High School. Milton then took second at the nine-team Elkhorn Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7, in Elkhorn.
Milton 100, Monroe/New Glarus 70
The 30-point win over Monroe/New Glarus was the Red Hawks’ first victory of the season.
“The first win of the season is always amazing and a confidence builder,” Milton head coach Lindsey Hassenfelt said. “The girls were determined to beat Monroe/New Glarus this year, as we lost our dual against them last season. They swam incredibly well and their hard work has been paying off.”
Cramer finished first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58.45 seconds. She clocked in first in the 100-yard backstroke as well with a time of 59.14.
Cramer also was part of the 200-yard medley relay team and 400-yard freestyle relay teams that took first. In the 200-yard medley, it was the team of freshman Bailey Ratzburg, sophomore Azia Lynn Koser and senior Caroline Burki that took first with a 1:55.27. In the 400-yard freestyle, Cramer teamed up with Burki, Ratzburg and junior Ellie Parker to take first with a time of 3:41.75.
Like Cramer, Ratzburg also had two-first place individual finishes. She placed first in the 200-yard individual medley with a 2:08.79 and first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:08.96.
Parker and Burki also had individual first-place finishes. Parker’s came in the 200-yard freestyle, as she clocked in at 2:04.25. Burki’s top-time came in the 100-yard freestyle with a 56.48.
The second-place time in Burki’s event came from Monroe/New Glarus’ Francesca Schiro, who timed in at 56.55.
“Caroline Burki had an amazing 100 free finish, touching the girl out from Monroe/New Glarus,” Hassenfelt said.
The Red Hawks’ other first-place finish on the night came from the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Parker, Koser, freshman Jade Fladhammer and Chelsea Woletz.
Elkhorn Invitational
The Red Hawks placed second at the invitational with 425, only behind McFarland’s 497 points.
“I thought that we swam great,” Hassenfelt said. “We made Mcfarland work for the first-place finish.”
Cramer, Ratzburg, Parker and Burki all continued the first-place trends at the Elkhorn Invitational.
Once again it was two first-place finishes individually for Cramer and Ratzburg. Cramer placed first in the 100-meter butterfly and 100-meter backstroke with times of 1:04.22 and 1:04.91, respectively.
Cramer, who set a pool record in Milton in the 100-yard butterfly on Aug. 27, set another pool record in Elkhorn with her time 1:04.22 in the 100-meter butterfly.
Ratzburg finished first in the 200-meter individual medley with a time of 2:23.84 and timed in with the top time in the 100-meter breaststroke with a 1:15.93.
Ratzburg defeated Whitewater’s Ella Houwers in both events. Houwers, a junior, won a WIAA Division 2 championship in the 100-yard breaststroke last season for the Whippets.
“Bailey’s competition was Ella on Saturday, to have some friendly competition always drives an athlete a little harder,” Hassenfelt said. “But Bailey put her face in the water and raced her. I am getting more and more excited for championship season, because I cannot wait to see where everyone finishes their season.”
Parker placed first in the 200-meter freestyle with a 2:17.31, while Burki was close behind with a time of 2:18.89, good for second. Parker also finished second in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 29.25.
Burki got a first-place finish for herself in the 100-meter freestyle, touching the final wall at 1:03.09.
Koser was the runner up in the 400-meter freestyle with a time of 4:45.90.
Relay team highlights for Milton include a top finish from the 400-meter freestyle relay team and a second-place finish from the 200-meter freestyle relay.
Cramer, Parker, Burki and Ratzburg teamed up in the 400 freestyle with a time of 4:04.89, while Parker, Koser, Fladhammer and sophomore Alyssa Fon placed second in the 200 freestyle with a 2:00.34.
“The whole team had a mindset of winning, and we did just that,” Hassenfelt said. “We came out in second, but in my eyes they won.”
The Red Hawks swam against Oregon in a Badger South Conference dual on Tuesday, Sept. 10, but results were not available by publication time. Milton will swim in another Badger South Conference dual on Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Stoughton at 6 p.m.
