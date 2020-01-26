The following Milton Courier subscription-related tasks can be taken care of online at miltoncourieronline.com:
- Milton Courier Delivery Issues
- Milton Courier Vacation Stop / Restart
- Milton Courier Change of Address
The cost for a one-year subscription is $43. Subscriptions are delivered by the US Postal Service.
To renew or start up a Milton Courier subscription, please contact Hometown News Circulation Coordinator Christine Benisch at (608) 764-0299.
Her mailing address is:
Hometown News
Circulation, Attn: Christine
P.O. Box 888
Fort Atkinson, WI 53538
Thank you for reading the Milton Courier.
