TOWN OF MILTON – The Milton Town Board and Planning and Zoning Committee will meet tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the town hall, 23 First St.
Public hearings on the agenda will look at permitting campsites and a salvage yard.
Jane and Jake Pettit, 1801 East State Road 59, Milton, are seeking a zoning change from B1 to Commercial Recreation. The Pettits also seek a conditional use permit to allow campsites that include water and electricity. The land is 3.64 acres.
Bill Morrison of Morrison Auto, 6307 W. State Road 59, Edgerton, seeks a conditional use permit to open a salvage yard at 2506 E. Vincent Road. The land is about 23 acres.
Other items on the agenda:
- Discussion/possible action on North Klug Road right of way that Jim Hanlon would like to attach to his property (8906 N. Klug Road).
- Discussion/possible action John’s Disposal contract amendment.
- Discussion/possible action on approval for Town Road Improvement Discretionary Program (TRID) grant application to be written by MSA on behalf of the towns of Milton, Fulton, Harmony and Janesville. Grant funds would go toward the Newville Road project.
For more information see the agenda packet at https://townofmiltonrc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/September-packet.pdf
