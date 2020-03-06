The Janesville Morning Rotary Club is pleased to announce that it will be hosting the 20th Annual Janesville Morning Rotary Pie Ride on Saturday, June 20.
The bicycling event will feature 5K, 20K, 50K and 100K routes through scenic Southern Wisconsin, with proceeds to benefit local charities. The ride is family friendly and open to competitive and recreational riders. Riders will enjoy well-marked, paved and low traveled bike routes with multiple rest stops that are supplied with food and beverages, plus a delicious pie and a long sleeved t-shirt for each rider that crosses the finish line.
“We are really excited to celebrate our 20th anniversary Pie Ride,” said Paul Benson, Janesville Morning Rotary Club president. “In addition to offering some really great routes, the long-sleeve t-shirt and of course the pies, we are adding a lot of family friendly activities. You won’t want to miss it.”
Pre-registration is available now at a reduced cost. The cost for pre-registration is $30/individual and $70/family. Payment must be received by June 19. If registering and paying on the day of the race, June 20, 2020, the cost will be $40/individual and $80/family.
Registration for all riders will open at Lion’s Beach at 6 AM with the 100K ride starting at 7 AM. The Family Fun Flex 5K (3 Miles), 20K, and 50K will start at 8:30 AM. Helmets are required for all riders. Participants may park at Dawson Field.
For more information visit pieride.org or find us on Facebook.
About Janesville Morning Rotary
Chartered June 30, 1983, the Janesville Morning Rotary Club is one of Janesville's most popular and prestigious service clubs. We are recognized as a progressive club that accomplishes many fund-raising tasks. We accomplish many projects while taking into consideration our members’ time constraints and personal, and business commitments.
The Janesville Morning Rotary Club meets every Thursday at 6:45 a.m. for a breakfast program at Rotary Botanical Gardens Parker Educational Center. We have breakfast and timely programs featuring guest speakers of interest to our membership. We also like to give our members the opportunity to highlight their own businesses and success stories during our meetings. We try to complete meetings by 7:45 a.m. allowing members to be to work in a timely manner.
