Freshman Bailey Ratzburg and senior Danielle Cramer claimed two conference championships at the Badger South Conference Meet, helping Milton to third place Saturday, Nov. 2, at Stoughton High School.
The Red Hawks recorded 290.5 points at the meet. Overall, Milton finished third in the conference standings. Madison Edgewood won the conference meet with 522 points. The Crusaders also finished first in the overall conference standings.
Ratzburg finished first in the 200-yard individual medley and first in the 100-yard breaststroke. Ratzburg clocked in with a time of 2 minutes, 10.87 seconds in the 200-yard individual medley and finished with a time of 1:08.67 in the 100-yard breaststroke.
With the placements, Ratzburg improved her individual record in races in the season to 28-0.
Cramer also came away with two first-place finishes Saturday. Cramer finished with the top time in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57.14 seconds. She also won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 57.30.
Sophomore Azia Lynn Koser was the runner-up in the 500-yard freestyle, clocking in at 5:30.72.
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Ratzburg, Cramer, senior Caroline Burki and junior Eleanor Parker teamed up for a second-place finish, timing in at 3:40.56.
It was Cramer, Ratzburg, Koser and Burki teaming up in the 200-yard medley relay, placing third with a time of 1:53.06.
Parker placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle with a 2:02.98. Koser finished seventh in the 100-yard butterfly. Burki clocked in at 56.29 in the 100-yard freestyle, placing eighth. Burki placed ninth in the 50-yard freestyle with a 26.07.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Koser, Parker, sophomore Alyssa Fons and junior Ellen Toberman teamed up in the event with a time of 1:47.22.
Freshman Jade Fladhammer and junior Zoe Mattox placed 12th and 13th in the 200-yard individual medley, respectively. Fladhammer finished with a 2:32.11, while Mattox clocked in at 2:34.33.
Sophomore Adison Slama finished 14th in the 100-yard backstroke with a 1:09.61. Mattox placed 15th in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:17.95. Toberman and sophomore Madelynn Schuetz also came away with 15th-place finishes. Toberman’s was in the 100-yard freestyle with a 59.70, while Schuetz had her 15th-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle with a 6:03.19.
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Fladhammer, Toberman, Fons and junior Julia Jaecks timed in 10th with a 4:02.12.
The Red Hawks will race in a WIAA Division 1 sectional Saturday, Nov. 9, at Beloit Memorial High School at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.