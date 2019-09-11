The Gathering Place is a non-profit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. All ages may participate. A sample of the upcoming activities are listed below. Also see www.gatheringplacemilton.com. To register for programs call 608-868-3500.
Bingo
Thursday, Sept. 12, at 1:15 p.m. and on Wednesday Sept., 18 at 6 p.m. bingo is sponsored by an anonymous donor and The Friends of The Gathering Place. There is a small cost per card. Cash prizes are awarded. On Sept. 18 sandwiches, chips, dessert and beverages will be available for purchase. Food starts 5 p.m. and games start at 6 p.m.
Movie: “On the Basis of Sex”
Inspired by the powerful true story of a young Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “On the Basis of Sex” depicts a then-struggling attorney and new mother facing adversity in her fight for equal rights. When Ruth takes on a ground-breaking case, she knows the outcome could alter the court’s view of gender discrimination. Stronger together, Ruth teams up with her husband, Martin Ginsburg, to fight the case that catapults her into one of the most important public figures of our time. This drama is rated PG-13. It runs for 2 hours and will be shown on our large screen on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 1:15 p.m. There is no charge, but a donation is appreciated for popcorn/snacks and beverages,
Three months until Hot Dogs with Santa
Fall may be starting, but in no time at all Hot Dogs with Santa will be here. We are already collecting prizes for the kids, everything from pencils to stuffed animals, books, toy cars, bracelets, jewelry, balls, etc. Anything that a 1 to 8 year old might like. Drop off donations at the reception desk.
Hot Dogs with Santa is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 8, from 4-7 p.m.
