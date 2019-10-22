On Oct. 19, at approximately 6:42 p.m., a Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy performed a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of W. Highway 14 near N. County Road H for a traffic violation, according to a press release supplied by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon contact with the driver, identified as Patrick M. Dolan, 49, Milton, the deputy could smell intoxicants coming from Dolan. Dolan admitted to drinking alcohol prior to driving and displayed multiple signs of impairment, the release stated.
After field sobriety tests, the deputy arrested Dolan for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI). Dolan has 4 prior convictions for OWI, making this arrest an alleged 5th Offense Felony. A blood sample was obtained from Dolan and he was booked into the Rock County Jail and was scheduled for a mandatory court date on Monday, Oct. 21, according to the release.
”Pursuant to the directive of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6, Trial Publicly, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty,” the release noted.
