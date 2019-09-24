The Milton boys soccer team started off the week with a 2-1 Badger South defeat at Stoughton on Tuesday, Sept. 17, which put the Red Hawks at 0-2 in the conference standings.
“They had their chances and we had ours, but no one could capitalize,” Milton head coach Ryan Wagner said. “We just don’t punish teams. We don’t have that killer instinct that some of the other teams do that we faced this season.”
Two days later on Thursday, Sept. 19, Milton picked up a 1-1 tie with Waukesha North in a non-conference game at Anderson Field in Milton.
“It was nice to see the guys rebound after a disappointing loss to Stoughton,” Wagner said. “Had we played like we did against Waukesha for the Stoughton game, we would have won.”
Stoughton 2, Milton 1
The two Badger South teams played to a scoreless first half, but the Vikings found the back of the net twice in the second half, while the Red Hawks were held to just a goal.
Sophomore Joey Leverenz scored the lone goal for Milton, netting his third score on the year.
“It was great to see Joey score,” Wagner said. “He has been the provider on a lot of goals this season so it was nice to see him get the goal this time.”
Leverenz has collected three assists on the year.
Sophomore Ryker Bailey was credited with the assist on the play.
“Overall we had our good spells and then we had some lackluster play as well,” Wagner said.
Milton 1, Waukesha North 1
The Red Hawks (5-5-1, 0-2) switched things around against Waukesha North, helping lead to a 1-1 tie.
Milton moved junior Bryce Eckert to the top line, and senior Luke Grote to the backline. The switch paid off as Eckert found the back of the net in his new role.
“We switched things up a little bit and it worked to our advantage,” Wagner said.
Eckert scored in the 22nd minute to give the Red Hawks a 1-0 advantage. Aidan Conger was awarded with an assist.
Waukesha North equalized in the 33rd, but it would be the only goal scored by the away team.
Senior keeper Maverick Attwood collected 12 saves in the tie.
“Maverick had another nice night in goal, making some key saves on the night,” Wagner said.
The Red Hawks hosted Watertown in a Badger South game Tuesday, Sept. 24, but results were not available by publication time.
Milton will play Waunakee Thursday, Sept. 26, in a non-conference road game at 7 p.m.
