The Milton girls swimming team defeated Watertown, 123-44, in the Red Hawks’ final dual match of the season Tuesday, Oct. 22, in Watertown.
The Red Hawks claimed all 11 varsity events.
Senior Caroline Burki placed first in two events. Burki finished first in the 200-yard individual medley relay with a time of 2 minutes, 23.64 seconds. She also took the top time in the 100-yard backstroke with a 1:06.17.
Freshman Bailey Ratzburg clocked in with the fastest time in the 200-yard freestyle with a 2:00.59. In the 100-yard freestyle, Ratzburg placed first with a time of 54.49.
Also winning two individual events was senior Danielle Cramer. Cramer finished first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.96. Cramer won the 500-yard freestyle with a 5:21.11.
Both times were personal bests for Cramer.
Junior Zoe Mattox triumphed in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:19.43. In the 100-yard butterfly, freshman Jade Fladhammer clocked in with a 1:10.05.
Cramer, Ratzburg, Burki and sophomore Azia Lynn Koser teamed up in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:56.96.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Koser, Fladhammer, junior Eleanor Parker and sophomore Alyssa Fons took first with a 1:50.43.
Junior Julia Jaecks finished second in two events, the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle. Madeline Smart also had a runner-up finish, with hers coming in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Madelynn Schuetz set a personal record in the 500-yard freestyle, clocking in at 6:04.90. Fons also set a PR at the race in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 59.34.
Milton ends the dual season with a 5-2-1 record.
The Red Hawks will race in the Badger South Conference Meet Saturday, Nov. 2, at Stoughton High School at 1 p.m.
