Adults who are grieving can find hope and healing by joining grief specialists from Agrace HospiceCare for Bridges Grief Support Group. Anyone in the community may join, even if the person who died did not have hospice care.
Bridges participants will learn what may help them cope with their grief and return to healthy daily living. The group is professionally led and offers the opportunity for peer support. It meets every other Tuesday at the Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, 2901 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Upcoming meetings are April 14 and 28, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Participants do not need to register in advance and are welcome to attend as often as they feel the need for support.
Participation is free to people whose family member was served by Agrace HospiceCare or another hospice in the past 12 months. Modest fees apply for others, and fees can be lowered or waived, if needed.
Call Jody at (608) 327-7118 or go to agrace.org/griefgroups for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.