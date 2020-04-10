The Beacon Inn
https://www.facebook.com/beaconinnmilton/
Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. curbside pickup or delivery.
608-868-2929
Cash or credit card accepted.
Conroy's Pub & Grub Revised (Indianford)
https://www.facebook.com/conroyspubandgrub/
Fish fry noon to 8 p.m. Call 608-561-6455.
Fredricks Supper Club
https://www.facebook.com/FredricksSupperClub/
Call 608-868-2966 or 608-290-7816.
Jake’s Junction Pub
https://www.facebook.com/Jakes-Junction-Pub-278728527413/
11 a.m.-8 p.m. Feel free to call your order in early to be picked up at a later time: 608-868-3596
Klig's
https://www.facebook.com/Kligsuniondepot/
Text order to 608-728-4242 with name and pick up time or call in order at 868-6400. Klig's will text you the total. You can pay by credit card over the phone or in person, also exact change please.
(Pettit's) Lakeview Campground and Bar
https://www.facebook.com/lakeviewcampgroundandbar/
11 a.m.-8 p.m. Call 608-868-7800.
Mike's Mr. Pizza
https://www.facebook.com/Mikes-Mr-Pizza-105328966323275/
608-868-4800
Milton Family Restaurant
https://www.facebook.com/Milton-Family-Restaurant-166605660019302/
Takeout only on Fridays: 11am-8pm. 608-868-4611
Paul Revere's Pizza Milton
https://www.facebook.com/PRPMilton/
4- 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Delivery only. Milton School District only.
Phil’s Pub https://www.facebook.com/PhilsPubBanquet/photos/a.128208301961578/200618561387218/?type=3&theater
Friday Fish Fry 5-8 p.m. cash only
Call 608-490-2711 text 630-346-7980.
Redzone Pub and Grill
https://www.facebook.com/RedZonePub/
Rockie's Hometown Pizza and Subs
https://www.facebook.com/RockiesHometownPizzaandSubs/
608-580-1130
Yetti's Bar and Grill (Newville)
https://www.facebook.com/yettisbarandgrill/
4-8 p.m. Call 608-561-6550
Who did we miss?
If you deliver to the Milton area and you are not on this list, please email us at couriernews@hngnews.com. This list is primarily for April 10. If your hours and days of operation are not listed, please message or email us when you are open throughout the week.
