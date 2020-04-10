Takeout

Takeout fish dinners from Milton Family Restaurant last week included side salads.

 Spencer Kanable

The Beacon Inn

https://www.facebook.com/beaconinnmilton/

Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. curbside pickup or delivery.

608-868-2929

Cash or credit card accepted.

Conroy's Pub & Grub Revised (Indianford)

https://www.facebook.com/conroyspubandgrub/

Fish fry noon to 8 p.m. Call 608-561-6455.

Fredricks Supper Club

https://www.facebook.com/FredricksSupperClub/

Call 608-868-2966 or 608-290-7816.

Jake’s Junction Pub

https://www.facebook.com/Jakes-Junction-Pub-278728527413/

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Feel free to call your order in early to be picked up at a later time: 608-868-3596

Klig's 

https://www.facebook.com/Kligsuniondepot/

Text order to 608-728-4242 with name and pick up time or call in order at 868-6400. Klig's will text you the total. You can pay by credit card over the phone or in person, also exact change please.

(Pettit's) Lakeview Campground and Bar

https://www.facebook.com/lakeviewcampgroundandbar/

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Call 608-868-7800.

Mike's Mr. Pizza

https://www.facebook.com/Mikes-Mr-Pizza-105328966323275/

608-868-4800

Milton Family Restaurant

https://www.facebook.com/Milton-Family-Restaurant-166605660019302/

Takeout only on Fridays: 11am-8pm. 608-868-4611

Paul Revere's Pizza Milton

https://www.facebook.com/PRPMilton/

4- 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Delivery only. Milton School District only.

Phil’s Pub https://www.facebook.com/PhilsPubBanquet/photos/a.128208301961578/200618561387218/?type=3&amp;theater

Friday Fish Fry 5-8 p.m. cash only

Call 608-490-2711 text 630-346-7980.

Redzone Pub and Grill

https://www.facebook.com/RedZonePub/

Rockie's Hometown Pizza and Subs

https://www.facebook.com/RockiesHometownPizzaandSubs/

608-580-1130

Yetti's Bar and Grill (Newville)

https://www.facebook.com/yettisbarandgrill/

4-8 p.m. Call 608-561-6550

Who did we miss?

If you deliver to the Milton area and you are not on this list, please email us at couriernews@hngnews.com. This list is primarily for April 10. If your hours and days of operation are not listed, please message or email us when you are open throughout the week. 

