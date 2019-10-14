One lane will be closed on WIS 26/Milton Avenue northbound and southbound under the Interstate between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 15). Lane restrictions are also planned on eastbound US 14/Humes Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 16) and Thursday (Oct. 17). Motorists are urged to plan ahead, allow extra time and consider use alternate local routes during these activities.
Other traffic impacts
As part of the ongoing I-39/90 Expansion Project, the following traffic impacts are scheduled for this week in Janesville.
East Milwaukee Street will be closed under I-39/90 from 6 a.m. Monday (Oct. 14) until 6 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 15)
Crews will remove the formwork on the I-39/90 southbound bridge over the roadway.
The WIS 11/Racine Street ramp to I-39/90 southbound will be closed two hours each morning, from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday (Oct. 14-16).
Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, October 21, the WIS 11/Racine Street ramp to I-39/90 southbound will be closed until 11 p.m. Wednesday, October 23. Crews will pour concrete for half of the southbound Interstate bridge over County O.
County O/Delavan Drive will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, October 21 for the deck pour over the roadway.
