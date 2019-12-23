Sophomore Brooke Girard finished second in the all-around as the Milton gymnastics team posted its best score of the season in its 136.425-131.825 defeat to Elkhorn Tuesday, Dec. 17, in Elkhorn.
Girard was the runner-up in the all-around competition with a score of 34.675, only trailing Elkhorn’s Elizabeth Lockhart, who scored a 34.85. Senior Caroline Burki had Milton’s second-best score in the all-around with a score of 33.15. Both were personal records.
“They’re both all-arounds so it’s nice to have them getting more consistent on all four of their events,” Milton head coach Kristine Farnsworth said.
“Really happy with the way they’ve stepped up.”
Girard took first in two events, earning the top scores on vault and balance beam. On the vault, she scored a 9, while on beam she recorded a 9.150.
She also placed fifth in the uneven bars with a score of 8.05.
Sophomore Ireland Olstad finished second in the uneven bars with an 8.5
Senior Caroline Burki had Red Hawks’ best score in the floor exercise with a 9, good for fourth.
Overall, Elkhorn outscored Milton, 36.4-31.575, on the floor.
“One area we really need to step it up on is our floor,” Farnsworth said. “Typically floor is one of our better events, but we haven’t been able to put everything together.”
Olstad also tied for fourth on the balance beam with an 8.375.
Senior Chrissy Hughes placed third on vault with an 8.475 and freshman Tyra Ripley and Burki finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Ripley recorded an 8.425 while Burki collected a score of 8.3.
“With each week that goes along we are progressively getting a little bit better on each event,” Farnsworth said.
Milton will have a lengthy break before the Red Hawks head off to Waterford for an invitational Jan. 4 at 10 a.m.
“It’s a good time to just condition and just build up that endurance,” Farnsworth said. “Because once we do get back to school, it’s going to be an extremely busy schedule.
“We’re just really crossing our fingers to keep everyone healthy. We’ve had little bit of a bumpy start here with some unforunate injuries.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.