The City of Milton Common Council approved on Aug. 20 a Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) agreement with developer Red Hawk Apartments of Milton LLC.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, the company was registered on Feb. 11, with its registered agent listed as Timothy Lindau, a real estate attorney with offices at 100 S. Main Street, Janesville.
According to the agreement, correspondence associated with the project will be directed to Lindau and Michael McKenna.
The agreement requires the developer, noted within the document as “doing business at 4945 Sumpter Drive,” Janesville, to construct 108 residential apartment units upon a portion of a 12.61-acre site owned by the developer and located along Parkview Drive in Milton. Once the development is completed, the agreement stipulates that the property will have “a commensurate increased real property valuation and assessment” of not less than $12.6 million, a memo to council from City Administrator Al Hulick stated.
The agreement further stipulates that the City of Milton will offer an annual TIF incentive of $252,000 for a 10-year period beginning Aug. 31, 2023.
As per the agreement, construction of the project will complete by March 21, 2021, with the project’s value established on tax rolls by Jan. 1, 2022, the memo stated.
Work on the project will begin this fall, Hulick said.
Included within the agreement are provisions for public infrastructure, including roads, and water, wastewater and stormwater facilities. The developer will be responsible for paying all associated costs, including construction, installation, engineering and inspection fees, for the improvements, the memo stated.
According to the memo, the developer will also pay “their portion of the assessment” of the lift station project currently underway. A cost for the lift station and its associated infrastructure of $839,968, along with a second expense of $112,000 to upgrade an existing and connecting Lift Station No. 4, was approved in April.
Red Hawk Apartments will be the first development to make use of the new lift station, designated No. 12, which is being installed on Parkview Drive, Hulick said. The station is being developed to serve over 100 acres of land on the city’s south side, and is expected to complete in October, he said.
As further stipulated within the agreement, “every developer shall be required to dedicate land to the city for public sites, parks and/or open spaces, or make payments in lieu of such land.”
While a final site plan for the project has not yet been submitted, Hulick said city staff had reviewed preliminary site layouts and building configurations, and the city’s Plan Commission and council had approved a preliminary site plan as part of the rezoning process for the 12.61 acres approved in April. At that time, the site was designated as a PUD (planned use development). The land initially carried an agricultural zoning.
A final site plan will come before the Plan Commission for approval at a later date, Hulick wrote.
As earlier reported by the Milton Courier, preliminary plans outline the project in two phases, the first of which will be built on 7.6 acres and include three 36-unit buildings. A parking structure, parking stalls, recreation building and recreation area are included within the first phase. A second phase will be built on 5.12 acres, with specifics about building and parking footprints left undesignated.
A project co-developer, Illinois-based Yost Enterprises, was identified in April. Yost Enterprises CEO Jeremy Yost was in attendance at the meeting to answer questions.
Hulick said there is a “great need for this high-quality project,” describing covered parking and internal laundry facilities as distinguishing elements. The city had waited over a decade to have this kind of development, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.