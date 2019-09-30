A joint meeting of the Town of Fulton Planning & Zoning and town board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8. The meeting will start 6 p.m. at the town hall, 2738 W. Fulton Center Drive, Edgerton.
The agenda includes a final certified survey map for Joseph McCann of Milwaukee who wants to create one residential rural density lot and two residential rural density large lots.
A public hearing will be held for Roscoe Development of Illinois seeking land division and a zoning change. Seven lots would be rezoned residential small and one would be residential large. This is for the Lake Woods Waterfront Subdivision. The preliminary subdivision plat for Lake Woods Waterfront Subdivision and Lake Woods fifth addition final plat also are on the agenda for discussion and action.
A preliminary and final CSM from Nelson and Janice Sunby will combine two lots in Arrowhead Shores Estates.
A public hearing will be held for a conditional use permit application from Edward and Renee Anderson, seeking a kennel license to keep up to 12 dogs.
A public hearing also will be held for an ordinance regulating maximum lot cover.
Other items include an administration fee for operators for room tax, appoint commission member for room tax and alcoholic beverage license point violation for Yetti's, 11190 N. Goede Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.