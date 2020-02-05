Senior Shelby Mack-Honold led the way for 15 points as the Milton girls basketball team defeated Monona Grove, 66-60, in a Badger South Conference game Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Milton High School.
Mack-Honold scored 10 of her 15 points in the second half. She made just one field goal, but finished 13 of 17 from the free-throw line.
Mack-Honold went 8 of 11 from the free-throw line after halftime.
Senior Abbie Campion ended with 12 points. Junior Grace Quade and senior Alex Rodenberg both added 10 points in the win.
“This was a complete team win,” Milton head coach Stacy Skemp said. “So proud of the complete game we played tonight.”
Milton (7-12, 4-7) will host Stoughton in a conference game Friday, Feb. 7, at 7:15 p.m.
Boys hockey
The Milton boys hockey team scored three of the final four goals of the game as the Red Hawks tied Monroe, 3-3, in a Badger South Conference game Tuesday, Feb. 4, in Monroe.
Sophomore Mason Pusateri scored two goals for the Red Hawks, including the equalizer with less than four minutes to play in the final period.
Senior goalie Luke Grote racked up 53 saves, including 21 saves third quarter.
Milton (5-14-1, 1-7-1) will play McFarland Friday, Feb. 7, at home in Stoughton at 7:15 p.m.
Gymnastics
Freshman Hannah Dunk finished first in the all-around for the second straight week as the Milton gymnastics team defeated Janesville Parker, 133.7-114, in a non-conference dual Tuesday, Feb. 4, in Janesville.
Dunk scored a 33.6 in the all-around, while senior Caroline Burki placed second with a 33.05. Sophomore Brooke Girard was third with a 32.4.
Sophomore Ireland Olstad placed first in three events for the Red Hawks.
“We slipped a little with our team score, but still a respectable score of 133.7,” said Milton head coach Kristine Farnsworth, referring to the Red Hawks’ 139 last week.
“Hard to keep pace coming off such an awesome meet against Monona Grove, but this is a good start to an extremely busy week,” she added.
Milton will host Sauk Prairie Thursday, Feb. 6, at Milton High School at 6 p.m.
Updated versions of these stories will appear in the Feb. 13 edition of the Milton Courier and online at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.