Jan. 14, 2010
“School board considers alternate expulsion policy.” A new policy being considered by the School District of Milton Board of Education could give students facing expulsion one more opportunity before being barred from school grounds. The program would allow some first-time offenders to attend a pre-expulsion hearing with their parents.
“Consultant reviews odor complaints at ethanol plant.” United Ethanol officials at a plan commission meeting said independent consultant Bill Roddy is planning to conduct interviews in Milton next month. Roddy will interview city staff members, plant employees and residents as part of an investigation into odor complaints and how United Ethanol is dealing with them.
Jan. 21, 2010
“Bill Schrank dances into final show choir season.” Bill Schrank, who has been choir director for Milton Middle School and Milton High School for 32 years is retiring at the end of the school year.
“Consultant’s goal is the elimination of odors.” The consultant hired to analyze United Ethanol’s odor problems says odor complaints from area residents are valid. Bill Roddy also said the goal for the plant it to have “zero” odor complaints.
“End of road for Milton Police Department Crown Victorias.” The Milton City Council authorized the purchase of a 2010 Dodge Charger for the police department. The authorization marks the end of the Ford Crown Victoria era, as the automaker will be ceasing production of the big sedan.
Jan. 12, 1995
“Anderson renovation fundraisers begin.” Efforts to renovate Milton High School’s Carl F. Anderson Memorial Athletic Field have left the starting blocks and are on a fast track to becoming reality. Plans to raise private funds to help renovate the track and other improvements are proceeding at a brisk pace.
1995 = third annual show choir invitational at mhs
“Europe beckons Milton soccer duo.” Scott Mealus and Tim Hall, both seniors at Milton HIgh School, have been invited to join an American soccer team touring Europe.
Jan 19, 1995
“Recycling bins coming in February.” Milton residents have been dutifully complying with the state’s new recycling law and asking plenty of questions. Valley Sanitation, contracted to be the city of Milton’s recycling service, says curbside pickup of recycling materials will begin the week of Feb. 20.
“New water tower recommended.” A study presented to the Milton city council recommends the city consider adding a new water storage tower on the south side of the city in the next two years. The study was submitted by Strand Associates.
Jan. 15, 1970
“High school is overcrowded.” MIlton area school board members toured some of the problem areas at the senior high school during their regular meeting Monday. They listed areas where overcrowding must be solved when enrollment increases. Science, industrial arts and art facilities are already being used to their full capacity.
“Banks report solid growth.” Both community banks reported record highs in total assets in statements of condition published this week. The Farmers Bank reported total assets of $6.28 million as the bank nears completion of its expansion program. The Bank of Milton topped the $3 million mark for the first time and reported an increase of 14.9 percent.
“Post office shelved.” Milton’s new post office, approved by Congress a year ago, has been shelved by the post office department, reported Congressman Henry Schadeberg, There will be no new construction for a Milton and Milton Junction post office facility during the next 12 to 24 months, but the department is considering a leasing arrangement to handle the merger of the two post offices.
Jan. 22, 1970
“Teachers pay sessions off to slow start.” Salary negotiations between the Milton Union Education Association and the Milton area school board’s bargaining committee got off to a slow start. The meeting was devoted to discussing the make-up of the bargaining committee and the procedures and scheduling for further meetings.
“Senior housing gets zoning OK.” A permit to construct multiple dwellings for the proposed senior citizens housing complex in Milton was approved by the city planning commission. The proposed complex would be owned by local citizens who will incorporate in the near future.
“Nancy Jewett top homemaker.” Nancy M. Jewett has been selected as Milton high school’s Homemaker of Tomorrow.
“Township to use Edgerton library.” Milton township will pay the user fees for its citizens using the Edgerton city library this year. The town board made the decision after receiving a proposal by the Janesville city library to charge Milton township $8,604. Township residents may use the Edgerton library at a cost of $3 per individual or $5 per family and the township will pay the fees.
