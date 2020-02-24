The Milton boys basketball team received a first-round bye in the WIAA Division 2 tournament and will play Westosha Central in a regional semifinal on Friday, March 6 in Salem.
The Red Hawks earned a No. 5 seed, while Westosha Central will play as the No. 4 seed.
Milton and Westosha Central shared Elkhorn as a common opponent this season. The Red Hawks were defeated by Elkhorn 81-55 in their season opener, while Westosha Central split a pair of games with the Elks this season.
Milton — playing out of the Badger South — is 12-9 on the season and 8-5 in conference. Sophomore guard Jack Campion leads the Red Hawks in scoring with 20 points per game. Junior Sam Burdette is second on the team in scoring with 11.9 points per game.
Westosha Central is 13-8 overall and tied at the top of the Southern Lakes standings with an 11-2 conference record.
Westosha Central is paced by sophomore Jack Rose. Rose — a 6 foot 4 inch guard — is averaging 17.1 points per game. Sophomore Kenny Garth is second in scoring with 12.1 points per game.
Milton scores 63.8 points per game, while Westosha Central averages 54.8 points per contest.
Elkhorn is the top-seeded team in Milton’s regional.
Milton and Westosha Central tipoff at 7 p.m. on their March 6 regional match up.
