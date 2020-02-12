Freshman Hannah Dunk led Milton on senior night with the top-around score in Milton’s 138.05-126.35 win over Baraboo Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Milton High School.
Dunk finished first in the all-around competition with a score of 34.950. She also took first on the vault with a 9.05 and on the uneven bars with an 8.65.
Sophomore Brooke Girard placed second in the all-around and earned the top score on the floor exercise with a 9.1.
Girard and fellow sophomore Ireland Olstad tied for the top scores on the balance beam with 8.8s.
Senior Caroline Burki was third in the all-around competition with a 33.65.
Burki, along with fellow seniors Ella Tremel, Chrissy Hughes and Hannah Warosh were honored Tuesday for Milton’s senior night.
The Red Hawks will compete in an invitational Saturday, Feb. 15, at Mukwonago High School at 10 a.m.
Boys hockey
Three-second period goals lifted Oregon to a 5-1 win over Milton in a Badger South Conference game Tuesday, Feb. 11, in Oregon.
The Panthers netted the first goal of the game 4 minutes, 48 seconds into the first period, but the Red Hawks (5-17-1, 1-10-1 Badger South) equalized 13:47 into the first with an even-strength goal from junior Luke Hessenauer.
Oregon (11-11-1 8-4) scored three even-strength goals in the second period to gain separation from Milton going into the final period. The Panthers tacked on one last goal in the third.
Senior goalie Luke Grote collected 44 saves in the defeat.
Milton will wrap up regular season play with a non-conference away game against DeForest Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.