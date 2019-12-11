Senior Caroline Burki finished first in the all around as the Milton gymnastics team defeated Waunakee-DeForest, 127.9-127.55, in a season-opening dual Tuesday, Dec. 10, in Waunakee.
Burki finished with a score of 32.425 in the all-around competition to help the Red Hawks edge out Wauankee-DeForest.
Sophomore Brooke Girard finished with the top score in the floor exercise with a score of 8.4. Sophomore Ireland Olstad claimed the top score in the balance beam with a 9.150, a full point ahead of any competitor. Burki was the runner-up in both events.
Milton will compete in an invitational Saturday, Dec. 14, at Janesville Craig at 10 a.m.
An updated version of this story will appear in the Dec. 19 edition of the Milton Courier.
