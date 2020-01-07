Two incumbents, Ryan Holbrook and Lynda Clark, will be running for three open seats on the City of Milton Common Council. Their names will appear on the April 7 Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary ballot. No one is running for a third seat, held by Incumbent Jerry Elsen, who recently told the Milton Courier that he will not seek re-election, citing a potential home purchase and move outside of the city limits as reasons for his decision. He filed papers of non-candidacy on Monday, Jan. 6.
According to Milton City Clerk Leanne Schroeder, the deadline for filing non-candidacy papers was Dec. 27. Because Elsen missed the deadline, the deadline for filing nomination papers for that seat has been extended by 72 hours, making the new deadline Friday, Jan. 10. Milton city hall normally closes at noon on Fridays, but this Friday, city hall will remain open until 5 p.m. to honor that deadline, she said.
Councilmembers serve at-large, meaning each serves the whole city and not specified districts. Top vote-earners from the full field win the open seats, each of which carries a two-year term.
This is the third consecutive year the city has faced a shortage of candidates for open seats Milton City Administrator Al Hulick said. Write-in candidates have come forward in previous years to fill seats.
In 2019, after then-incumbent Jeremy Zajac filed papers of non-candidacy, two write-in candidates, Bill Wilson and Devin Elliot, ran for open seats. Wilson, along with then-incumbents Larry Laehn and Theresa Rusch, won.
Elliot recently told the Milton Courier he was not planning to run this year, but was considering a run in 2021. He cited a career change as his reason for waiting.
A similar situation arose in 2018 when then-incumbent Dave Adams chose against running. Elsen, along with then-incumbents Holbrook and Clark, won one of three open seats. Elsen ran as one of three write-in candidates, along with former councilmember Nancy Lader and Jessica Laehn, the daughter of councilmember Larry Laehn.
Holbrook
Running for a third term, Holbrook, 34 and a Milton resident for nine years, said: “I would like to continue to help bring new businesses to the city of Milton. I have been proud of the accomplishments the city has had over the last four years and would like to continue to be a part of helping to move the city forward.”
He cited debt and reductions in state aid as challenges facing the city in 2020.
“In the past four years the council and city staff have worked hard to not accrue more debt and pay off the debt that we already have. In the last year we have come up with a debt policy that helps advise future councils on when we should borrow money and when we shouldn’t,” he said.
“Almost every year the state provides less aid to the city than in the previous year. This is especially true when it comes to roads. This has forced the city to work on a shoestring budget and try to come up with other alternatives for funding. During the budget season of three of the last four years we have had to make tough choices as to what to cut to be able to keep the level of service everyone is used to,” he added.
Among his strengths as a councilmember, Holbrook cited experience and communication, noting his involvement in several taskforces at his work – he is a pre-design team leader/ project manager at Hufcor, Inc. – and varied community committee experiences, including Awana and guest services leader at Milton Second Day Baptist Church, co-coordinator of Milton Civil War Living History Days, president and captain of the 2nd WI Company K Civil War Reenactment group. He cited inclusion on several committees of council, including: CDA, Historic Preservation, Public Safety and Public Works.
“I have learned that good communication can lead to success. If there is miscommunication it can lead to a lot of frustration and loss of efficiency,” Holbrook said.
Clark
Seeking her seventh term, Clark, 59 and a resident of Milton for 22 years, said: “I enjoy being involved with the city of Milton and being part of its progress and growth. It has a small-town atmosphere, and I work diligently to keep that, and I just love the place.”
Clark cited changes within the city’s fire department, debt reduction, and a lack of volunteers on city committees as challenges for 2020.
Said Clark: “It’s challenging because the fire department is very sentimental to a lot of people and a lot of people don’t like change, but the emergency medical services are a necessity and these people who provide those services deserve good pay and benefits. They do more for us than people can imagine and it will come at a cost … the times, as they are now, require communities to combine resources. It’s that way all over the country, not just in Milton.
“We wanted to pay off debt so we are in a better position when we are building a new (fire) station and we are thankful for some very nice donations.”
Looking ahead, Clark said: “I will continue to be proactive in the things we can expect five to 10 years down the road that we need to be prepared for now.”
Clark is employed as an office manager with Farmers Insurance and has served, over the course of her 12 years on the council, on several committees of the council, including: Parks and Recreation, Tourism and Development, and Planning and Zoning. She has also served as a community volunteer within her church, area schools and the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.