The Milton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a school board candidate forum from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the Common Council Chambers at City Hall, 710 S. Janesville St.
Candidates running for school board are Shelly Crull-Hanke, incumbent Karen Hall, Mike Hoffman, David Holterman and Chuck Jackson.
Residents are welcome to submit questions for the candidates at execdir@visitmilton.com.
The primary election for school board is Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Are you registered to vote? You can check if you are registered or register at:
https://myvote.wi.gov/en-US/RegisterToVote
Absentee voting, including in-person absentee voting started Jan. 28.
City of Milton hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-noon Friday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.
Hours vary by municipalty.
