Closure of the bridge spanning the Rock River at Indianford is scheduled to begin today (July 24). A completion date for the work remains unspecified. The bridge is part of County Trunk Highway F/M. Bridge surface work is included within the scope of the project.
As indicated in an email from Milwaukee-based Daar project engineer Teri Schopp, the contractor was waiting for water levels to recede in order to make repairs on piers in the water.
Daar engineering is a multi-disciplinary civil engineering firm specializing in transportation improvement projects serving both the public and private sectors, according to the company’s website.
“The closures will be during the day and at various times. Closures are not schedule to go overnight. Please watch the message boards that are located on each end of the bridge for updates,” Schopp wrote.
