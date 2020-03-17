Sally Ann Natter, age 90, of Janesville, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville. She was born in Edgerton on February 7, 1930; the daughter of AJ, Sr. and Jeannette (Hayman) Schmidt. Sally married her beloved husband and lifelong best friend, Rollin “Ole” Natter, on July 19, 1952 in Edgerton, and they were blessed with two sons: David and Daniel.
Sally was an accomplished woman with many interests. Sally attended Lawrence University in Appleton and later graduated from Milton College in 1951 with a Degree in Education. She taught High School and Junior High English, holding positions in Winneconne, Milton and Wisconsin Dells. She was a member of the Janesville Women’s Club, Questers-Blackhawk Chapter and the Wisconsin Restaurant Association.
Sally enjoyed traveling with her husband, her family, and many friends. She traveled the world and appreciated the educational and cultural experiences her many destinations provided. During the winter months Sally enjoyed soaking up the sunshine in Arizona and Punta Gorda Florida.
Sally was a wonderful cook and enjoyed entertaining. She was a welcoming and generous hostess, assuring everyone had a beverage (coffee or cocktail), a full plate and great fun. Family and friends will recall the many parties, celebrations and family reunions at the River Cottage, Red Apple, Norse Chalet and the home that she and Ole shared. Sally always worked hand in hand with Ole in their restaurant and hotel ventures. Christmas brunch and Sunday evening dinners at the River Cottage are forever memories for her family.
Sally took great pleasure in gardening and could not wait until spring to start planting. She often shared the fresh and canned bounty of her harvest with family and friends. She was avid reader and treasured using her hands to create beautiful quilts, needle point projects, knit sweaters and baby blankets for her grandchildren and others. Games were a favorite pastime and included cribbage with Ole, board games with the grandchildren and bridge with her girlfriends the “turtles”.
Sally was a gracious and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She found great joy in spending time with her family. Her family will especially miss Grandma’s morel mushroom treks into the woods. She adored her four grandchildren whom she shared her love of cooking, reading, games and travel. Sally was always positive, encouraging and delighted in the achievements of her family. Grandma Sally was the most genuine example of love and kindness.
Sally is survived by her sons: David (Beth) Natter and Daniel (Kimberly) Natter; grandchildren: Gretchen (fiancé, Greg Holton) Natter, Anders (AJ) Natter, Jennifer (Jose Suarez) Natter, and Jason (Jessica) Natter; great-grandchildren, Bruno, Pierce and Everly, special nephew and his wife, Bill and Kathy Tiegs, who gave support during their days in Punta Gorda; along with numerous extended family members and friends.
Sally is preceded in death by her husband, parents; and her siblings: Nancy Kliefoth and AJ Schmidt, Jr.
To celebrate Sally’s life, a gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Agrace Hospice. For online condolences and guestbook please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Special thank you to the staff of Oak Park Place and Agrace Hospice for their kindness, support and care.
