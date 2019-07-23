The Milton Legion baseball team ended its season with a 5-3 win over Edgerton on Saturday, July 20, at Racetrack Park in Edgerton.
Milton scored two runs in the first, but Edgerton scored three to take a one-run lead after one inning.
The first three batters for the Crimson Tide all reached base in the first, and all scored.
Despite the quick start in the first, it would be the only runs Edgerton would get in the inning, and game.
It wouldn’t be until the fourth inning until Milton would capture the lead.
Luke Hessenauer, who led off the inning, scored the game tying run. Hessenauer reached base on a double, which he collected three of on the day.
He also collected one run for Milton.
After a strikeout, the Red Hawks scored two more runs to take a 5-3 lead.
Edgerton went scoreless in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Milton closed out the game in the seventh with three straight strikeouts to end the contest.
Evan Jackson and John Storlid both pitched for the Red Hawks in their win against the Crimson Tide.
